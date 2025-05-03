NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

SRTS opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.