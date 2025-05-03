NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Oklo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $17,104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO opened at $26.24 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.01.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.