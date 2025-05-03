NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,949,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Shares of SEIE opened at $27.50 on Friday. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

