NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,118 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.92%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.