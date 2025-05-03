NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LexinFintech by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,969 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $7,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 594,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $7,131,000.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $8.42 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

