NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 123,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,296.08. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

