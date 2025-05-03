NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,806,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

