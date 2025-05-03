NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 50,042 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 1,668,066.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.