NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TKNO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
