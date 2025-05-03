NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

