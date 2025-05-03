NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Celanese from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Celanese stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

