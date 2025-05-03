NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 788.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

