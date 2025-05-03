NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of OFS Credit worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Trading Up 1.5 %

OCCI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

OFS Credit Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

