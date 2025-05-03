NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $481.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

