NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

GLU opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.