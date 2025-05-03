NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 203.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,469 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Performance

VMEO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $844.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.