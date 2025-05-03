NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

