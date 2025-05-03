NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,886 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iCAD worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Laidlaw reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.50 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

