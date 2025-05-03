Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NIO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.03 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.