Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,928,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:OII opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.