Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,035,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,496,000 after buying an additional 39,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,803 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $130,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $100,009,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

