Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

CFFI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.32.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at $891,405. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

