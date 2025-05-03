Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,231 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

GMS opened at $75.05 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

