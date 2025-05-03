Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,054 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in NewMarket by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 35.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in NewMarket by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $627.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $637.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.08.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

