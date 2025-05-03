Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,604 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $997.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

