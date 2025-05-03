Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.