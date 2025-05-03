Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.73% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,943.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSCE opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $57.38.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
