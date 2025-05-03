Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $48.54.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
