Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEC stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $101.85.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

