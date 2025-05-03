Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

