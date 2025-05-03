Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $119,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,855,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,604,000.

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,709,825.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $40.68 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

