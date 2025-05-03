Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JSCP opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.