Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Climb Global Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,145.84. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $319,146.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,255.50. This trade represents a 18.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLMB

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.86 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.