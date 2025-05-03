Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camping World by 611.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 251,748 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.