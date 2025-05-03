Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

