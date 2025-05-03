Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 260,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 833.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 873,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 264.94%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

