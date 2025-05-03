Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 311.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NL Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

NL Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41. NL Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 6,500 shares of NL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,616.50. This represents a 228.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

