Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Alcoa by 41.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Alcoa Stock Up 4.3 %

AA opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -159.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.