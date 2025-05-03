Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Civeo by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 66,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 398,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Civeo by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Stock Performance

Civeo stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

