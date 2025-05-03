Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $4,281,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

RYN stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

