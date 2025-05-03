Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,762,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 118,710 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $282,289.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,198 shares of company stock worth $748,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

