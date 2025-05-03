Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carter’s by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170,528 shares during the period.

NYSE CRI opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

