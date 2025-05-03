Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 127,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE CMP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

