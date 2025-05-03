Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 817,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 78,377 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 602,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 257,422 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 508,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costamare Stock Performance
Shares of CMRE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $17.58.
Costamare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
