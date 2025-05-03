Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 638,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of InflaRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFRX. Guggenheim raised their price target on InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 33,362.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

