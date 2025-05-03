Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

