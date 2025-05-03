Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 182,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NML. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NML stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

