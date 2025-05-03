Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SUSL stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $866.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.