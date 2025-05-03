Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NVE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

