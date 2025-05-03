Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of VersaBank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBNK. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,155,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in VersaBank by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.40 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 target price on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $366.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

